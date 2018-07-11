Being in a Biennale – Interview #4: Julien Choppin

INFINITE PLACES - Building or Making Places?

Französischer Pavillon – Architekturbiennale Venedig 2018 – Giardini

Kuratoren: Nicola Delon, Julien Choppin, Sébastien Eymard – Encore Heureux



Präsentationstext auf der Biennale-Website:

Through the Infinite Places exhibition, we seek to bring together and tell the stories of ten pioneering places that explore new pathways to address the challenges of today by employing bold and tactical processes. Some of these house spaces for social experiments: the integration of unprogrammed spaces, the creation of free spaces, for citizen appropriation... These are “Third Places” for temporary work, for public facilities, for participatory dwellings – places of work and culture. The title Infinite Places evokes the range of possibilities that is opened up by those who create these spots. These acts of exploration through action call into question the meaning of architecture: should we simply build buildings or seek to make places? The places presented include: Le CentQuatre-Paris, Hôtel Pasteur (Rennes), La Grande Halle (Colombelles), Les Ateliers Médicis (Clichy-sous-Bois-Montfermeil), La Friche la Belle de Mai (Marseille), Le Tri Postal (Avignon), Les Grands Voisins (Paris), Le 6B (Saint- Denis), La Convention (Auch), La Ferme du Bonheur (Nanterre).