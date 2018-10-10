Being in a Biennale – Interview #11: Elisabeth und Martin Boesch

«Re-Use, Black Yellow Red» – Atelier Boesch

The Practice of Teaching at the Accademia di Architettura di Mendrisio

16. Architekturbiennale Venedig 2018, Arsenale.

Kuratoren: Elisabeth Boesch; Martin Boesch (Zürich)



Präsentationstext von der Biennale-Website:



Martin Boesch is a forerunner in progressive thinking about re-use and building within the existing fabric. His approach to the evaluation of our built heritage does not exclude demolition and replacement as the ultimate decision, made only following serious analysis of the potential for meaningful re-use. He says, “building always means re-using”.

He has mapped how growth in the appreciation of existing buildings, and “as found” conditions have lead architects to a more thoughtful approach in the design of new buildings, finding an equilibrium between old and new. He has taught this approach in many schools of architecture and it is surely A49 influential on the future work of those who study and then practice architecture.

In this Biennale Architettura, Martin and Elisabeth Boesch present the content of the beautiful book Yellowred. Born out of a need to relate to to a multilingual group of students in Geneva, a clear system of drawing was developed to communicate in a “babelesque” language situation. The colours describe the new and the old elements merging into a “silent new unity”. Exemplary re-use projects are beautifully presented using this technique also describing the rigour, precision, and creative thinking of this architect.



