Being in a Biennale – Interview #14: Momoyo Kaijima & Laurent Stalder

Der japanische Pavillon versammelt in diesem Jahr eine Serie von Gemeinschaftsentwürfen und versucht damit, über das traditionelle Instrument des Architekten die politischen und ökologischen Veränderungen aufzuzeigen und zu dokumentieren, die in den letzten 20 Jahren in Japan stattgefunden haben. Zwei der Kuratoren erläutern anhand dieser Sammlung von Zeichnungen, wie sich die tief greifenden sozialen Veränderungen auf die Architektur und das tägliche Leben der Japaner auswirken.

Being in a Biennale – interview #14: Momoyo Kaijima & Laurent Stalder

ARCHITECTURAL ETHNOGRAPHY
Japanese Pavilion at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition – Venice Biennale 2018, Giardini

Kuratoren: Momoyo Kaijima mit Laurent Stalder und Yu Iseki

Präsentationstext von der Biennale-Website:

Twentieth-century modernisation deeply transformed Japanese society, bringing on the one hand economic wealth and social wellbeing, and introducing on the other, increasing specialisation and divisions in society. In recent years, this transformation has been increasingly questioned, finding expression in a series of architectural projects. In this reappraisal, architectural drawings – the traditional tool to conceptualise, organise, and build space – have played a particular role. Besides being simply instructions for coming buildings, they are an ideal instrument to document, discuss, and evaluate architecture. As in ethnography, they allow usages, needs and aspirations to be investigated through the lens of the various actors – both human and non-human. They also form the basis on which a common approach in the design of individualised yet shared environments in today’s globalised society can be formulated. To this end, the exhibition proposes ‘architectural ethnography’ as a new methodology of social engagement.

 

Publiziert: 13.12.2018
Überarbeitet: 13.12.2018
