The Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA) brings together the best graduation projects from European architecture, urban planning and landscape schools. YTAA is organised by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe with the support of Creative Europe as an extension of the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award. This year the YTAA prize has merged with the European Medal for the best diploma and is organised in partnership with the European Association for Architectural Education (EAAE) and the Architects’ Council of Europe (ACE-CAE).

The Jury outlined the quality of the 334 graduation projects from 118 schools in 99 cities from all over Europe, China and Korea. The YTAA 2018 exhibition is a Collateral Event of the 16th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia and takes place at the European Cultural Centre – Palazzo Mora (Strada Nova, 3659). The 4 Winners will be known on June 28.

www.ytaaward.com