Architectural Ethnography

Life obviously exceeds architecture. What does this mean for architecture? How can the myriad situations that both feed into and result from the design of a building be effectively mapped? How does one address architectural drawings, not just as simple notational systems but as instruments to document, discuss, and evaluate architecture? How can they work to explore peoples’ lives and moreover give shape to its individualised forms in contemporary globalised society?

The workshop in Einsiedeln will discuss how architectural drawings allow uses, needs, or even aspirations to be investigated through the lens of the various actors—both human and non-human. The workshop builds on the exhibition presented at the Japan Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale of this year, by expanding the enquiry through a dialogue between researchers from the fields of history, archaeology, and design, and by testing the potential of architectural drawings for ethnography.

